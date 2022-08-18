Charlotte Flair Calls Out a Few WWE Stars Ahead of Steve Austin Interview

WWE released a special preview for the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions interview between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Charlotte Flair this week. The clip showed Austin having "The Queen" play Word Association, in which he fired off names from WWE's Women's Division. A few of Flair's responses will undoubtedly raise some eyebrows as she described her former best friend Becky Lynch as a "character," current SmackDown Women's Champion as the "future" and Rhea Ripley as "unfinished business."

News that Flair and Lynch's friendship had deteriorated broke last year following the infamous championship exchange segment in which Flair went off-script, leading to issues backstage. Lynch talked about it during her own Broken Skull Sessions interview in February.

"It should've been easy," Lynch said. "It should've been a straightforward thing. We were supposed to exchange the titles. I grab it out of her hand unknowingly, I'm 'Becky Two Belts' for a second then I toss her the title, then she tells Sonya (Deville) to pick it up, then she challenges me to a fight, and I back out of it and I go. So everybody was supposed to get their moment there."

"I told some people that this isn't what's going to happen," she added. "When I try to grab it, she's going to drop it, and that's what happened. And so, when all that was going on, I was just fuming. Mostly because I knew in advance that was what was going to win and I had no way to stop it. And anyway we talked about going into business for yourself and I lost my head a bit."

As for Ripley, the two first clashed at WrestleMania 36 over the NXT Women's Championship. Flair won the gold, but Ripley never got the chance to get her revenge on "The Queen" as Io Shirai pinned her in a triple threat at an NXT TakeOver to win the title. Flair was then immediately moved back to the main roster, never taking a pinfall loss during her NXT stint.

Finally, there's Morgan, who is set to defend her title against Shayna Baslzer at Clash at the Castle. Many fans assume that once Flair is back on TV she'll immediately target Morgan, but it's unclear when the heavily-decorated former champ will be back in action.