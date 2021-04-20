WWE Fans React to Charlotte Flair's Suspension
WWE broke the news shortly after this week's Monday Night Raw that Charlotte Flair would be fined and suspended indefinitely for attacking a referee multiple times at the end of the episode. The show's main event saw Asuka beat Flair via a roll-up (and a slight assist from Rhea Ripley), causing "The Queen" to go into a fit of rage. Both the suspension and fine are purely for a storyline, but it's unclear if this will keep Flair off of television for a while even though she just came back from a brief absence last week.
WWE fans took to Twitter to give their reactions to the news, which you can see below. How do you feel about this storyline? Let us know down in the comments!
WWE Official @ScrapDaddyAP drops by #RawTalk to inform @kev_egan and @AustinCreedWins that @MsCharlotteWWE is being suspended indefinitely and fined $100,000 for unprofessional conduct and physically abusing an official.
▶️ https://t.co/x1ny1oqQGM pic.twitter.com/4RNHz4lw2t— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 20, 2021
Book It!
Eddie vs Charlotte next week pls— Karen (@karenmeee) April 20, 2021
Probably
Two weeks later..... pic.twitter.com/0Y9u7UJCmL— Rarri Ri (@lurryLD) April 20, 2021
This is My Shocked Face.
Don't you hate it when something happens in a story e.g Charlotte getting fined/suspended and then fans are like "Fake. Not really suspended. It's a story."
Well no shit Curtis. pic.twitter.com/N0d91R5EDn— Ringsiders Wrestling (@RingsidersPod) April 20, 2021
Good Point
Charlotte Flair suspended and fined (in storyline) of 100 thousand USD for attacking a referee!— RompiballeIl (@RompiballeI) April 20, 2021
Randy Orton set Bray Wyatt "on fire" and nothing!
Pretty Much
Wow, Charlotte had y’all arguing all night, huh? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/nR0G1NQOSp— Em met Bayley⚡️ (@Loyal2Bayley) April 20, 2021
Poor Guy
Look what Charlotte Flair did to this poor ref. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iMXF6F4268— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 20, 2021
Medic!
EXCLUSIVE: @WWE Official @EddieOrengoWWE is tended to by fellow referees following a brutal assault by @MsCharlotteWWE on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/4KlL5RnnaK— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 20, 2021