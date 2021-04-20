WWE Fans React to Charlotte Flair's Suspension

WWE broke the news shortly after this week's Monday Night Raw that Charlotte Flair would be fined and suspended indefinitely for attacking a referee multiple times at the end of the episode. The show's main event saw Asuka beat Flair via a roll-up (and a slight assist from Rhea Ripley), causing "The Queen" to go into a fit of rage. Both the suspension and fine are purely for a storyline, but it's unclear if this will keep Flair off of television for a while even though she just came back from a brief absence last week.

WWE fans took to Twitter to give their reactions to the news, which you can see below. How do you feel about this storyline? Let us know down in the comments!