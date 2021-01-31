Charlotte Flair Argues WWE Doesn't 'Need' Ronda Rousey

✖

Heading into tonight's Royal Rumble event, one of the big fan theories surrounds Ronda Rousey making her return from hiatus and winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. The UFC Hall of Famer hasn't appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, announcing weeks after the show that she was intending on starting a family with Travis Browne. But in recent months she's shared numerous photos and videos of her training in a wrestling ring, leading to speculation that she's on the road to a comeback.

Charlotte Flair was asked about Rousey while speaking with ViBe & Wrestling. When asked if she felt WWE's Women's Division "needs" her, Flair responded, "'Need' is a very strong word. Do I think Ronda would add to the division? 100% but 'need'? No. We have an incredible roster of already established stars and some of them are on the rise so 'need' I think is a strong word but do I think she brings a lot to the table? 100%." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Rousey joked about the speculation of her return earlier this week.

Best way to make a profit since r/wallstreetbets did that stuff with GameStop I don’t understand #RoyalRumble2021 pic.twitter.com/c4yxcO3fEV — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) January 27, 2021

If and when she does return, it doesn't sound like she'll be back as a babyface. She made several comments last year that were incredibly critical of WWE's fans.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude,'" Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O last year. "My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”