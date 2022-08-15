WWE's Lastest Clash at the Castle Merchandise Is Drawing Immediate Triple H Comparisons

WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event on Sept. 3 will mark the company's first pay-per-view to be 100% booked by Paul "Triple H" Levesque. SummerSlam was technically the first show to take place under "The Game's" leadership as WWE's Head of Creative, but most of the matches on the show had been booked under the Vince McMahon regime. Levesque's leadership has already resulted in noticeable changes to Raw and SmackDown, with former stars being brought back and a heavier emphasis getting placed on in-ring action and the midcard championships. Now it looks like his creative direction has also made its way to WWE's merchandise.

New merch for the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view has made its way to WWE Shop and fans this week couldn't help but notice the black "Skull" t-shirt that features a skull with the Union Jack and Flag of Wales sticking out of its two eyeholes. Levesque's merchandise from his in-ring days (especially the latter half) relied heavily on this kind of imagery, which is why the connection was so easy to make.

Yeah, Triple H is in charge. pic.twitter.com/ujUx4c0iH7 — The Tribalism Chief (@BIGMANARCH) August 15, 2022

Find someone that loves you as much as Triple H loves skulls pic.twitter.com/soGOBTLldp — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) August 15, 2022

Levesque spoke with reporters during SummerSlam weekend and discussed what his approach will be to spearheading WWE's creative direction going forward.

"There are a massive pair of shoes to fill that I'm trying in some way to step into. But I do not dream for one second that I can fill those shoes by myself. It's going to take a lot of us, it's going to take a team, it's going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this in, but we will," Levesque said.

"I want ideas from everybody," he added when asked if Paul Heyman would be involved with the creative team going forward. "I want thoughts from everybody. To me, this is inclusive. That goes for the talent — when I say it's going to take all of us, it's going to take all of us. And I want that. Paul is one of the best promos in the history of this business. So who better? When I asked him to be a part of this (the tryouts in Nashville), he was thrilled... Who better to come here and talk about that skill? Paul has the gift of gab, always has. Who better to come here and motivate these kids?"