WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference Scrapped: Controversial History With Pressers Explained

WWE has made efforts to expand its premium live event presentation over the years. The past decade has seen WWE add pre-shows to its monthly specials, typically featuring a panel of broadcast talent and WWE legends to break down the upcoming matches. The post-show element of WWE premium live events has also evolved, as WWE began running press conferences immediately following these events with members of the media. This followed in the footsteps of All Elite Wrestling, as AEW had made post-show press conferences with media members the norm for its pay-per-view events since launching in 2019.

WWE Clash at the Castle Will Not Host a Press Conference

(Photo: WWE)

Has WWE done away with press conferences?

As reported by insider account @WrestleVotes, this weekend's WWE Clash at the Castle will not have a traditional press conference after the event goes off the air. It was noted that there will still be a "post show" but involvement from media remains "undetermined."

WWE's press conferences have always been a tight ship, with talent present at them only answering three or four questions each. These questions tend to be on the lighter side too, as they are usually centered around post-match reactions. That changed at the WWE Royal Rumble post-show presser this past January when numerous reporters questioned Cody Rhodes and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque about the sex trafficking allegations against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that had surfaced just days prior.

The contentiousness continued this past May at the WWE Backlash post-show press conference when Triple H was asked about the nature of Drew Gulak's WWE departure. Former WWE star Ronda Rousey had accused Gulak of misconduct shortly before his WWE tenure ended. Triple H started his response by criticizing the credibility of the sources behind that story, Fightful and PWInsider. Backlash from wrestling fans ensued online afterwards, as both Fightful and PWInsider are championed for their reputability. Triple H and WWE as a whole have since apologized to the outlets privately.

It's unclear as to if this pivot is just for WWE Clash at the Castle or if WWE has axed press conferences completely.

WWE Clash at the Castle kicks off at 2 PM ET on Saturday, June 15th, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Card