WWE

WWE Clash of Champions: Two Matches Just Added To The Card

The WWE Clash of Champions card, scheduled to take place in two weeks, had two matches added to […]

By

The WWE Clash of Champions card, scheduled to take place in two weeks, had two matches added to its listing on Saturday afternoon.

WWE made official a bout between Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz, as well as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) taking on The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both of these matches were largely expected to take place based on television recent weeks but were not official until today.

The updated card for WWE Clash of Champions, which takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center, is as follows:

  • WWE Universal Championship Match
    Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
  • WWE Championship Match
    Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
    Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • WWE King of the Ring Finals Match
    TBA vs. TBA
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
    Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz
  • WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
    Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
  • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
    The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
  • WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
    Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo
Tagged:

Related Posts