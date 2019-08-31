WWE Clash of Champions: Two Matches Just Added To The Card

The WWE Clash of Champions card, scheduled to take place in two weeks, had two matches added to its listing on Saturday afternoon.

WWE made official a bout between Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz, as well as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) taking on The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson).

Both of these matches were largely expected to take place based on television recent weeks but were not official until today.

The updated card for WWE Clash of Champions, which takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center, is as follows: