CM Punk Blasts WWE for Latest Wrestler Releases

✖

WWE released six more Superstars on Wednesday morning — Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Santana Garrett, Buddy Murphy and Ruby Riott. The news shocked the wrestling world given Strowman, Black and Lana's prominence on TV, and brings the number of wrestlers released by the company this year up to 26. Plenty of fans and wrestlers voiced their frustrations surrounding the situation and former WWE Champion CM Punk even decided to chime in.

Punk, while responding to John Squires of Bloody Disgusting, tweeted, "It's like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it's written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it's.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies."

It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 2, 2021

During a recent interview with Uproxx, Punk was once again asked about the age-old topic of whether or not he'll return to the WWE. The Straight-Edge Superstar hasn't been in a wrestling ring in over seven years now, but has repeatedly left the door for a return slightly open.

"I think the right combination could maybe be figured out, but it's also not for me to figure out. It's not my world anymore," Punk said. "I'm certainly not Hulk Hogan, where I'm going to show up somewhere and like, 'no, this is how it's going to be.' The wrestling world doesn't necessarily need CM Punk and that's absolutely fine. Everyone seems to be doing great. I don't know, it's like flavors of ice cream. I walk into an ice cream shop one time and I'm like, 'Oh, that seems like a good flavor. Give me two scoops of that.' It's just gotta be the right time, right place, right situation."

"From a creative mind standpoint, stepping back and looking at the landscape of everything, there are people in WWE that I have wrestled before that maybe, in a certain situation could be interesting," he added. "There's also the business side of things. What's the biggest possible match for CM Punk? I think there's Kenny Omega on the one side. And, you know, unfortunately, ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who's the biggest match for me? It's probably Triple H. That's ironic because it's nothing I'm interested in. It's just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that's the match, that's the big-money match? Well, it's not my money, so it's not for me to say."