CM Punk Returning to FS1 Tonight for a WWE SummerSlam 1992 Watch Party

While WWE Backstage is no more, CM Punk's relationship with Fox Sports 1's WWE programming is still very much alive. The network confirmed announced that Tuesday night's programming will feature a watch party of the SummerSlam 1992 pay-per-view, with Punk, Booker T and Renee Young all taking part. The event is famous for taking place inside Wembley Stadium in London and featuring the famous Intercontinental Championship match between Bret Hart and The British Bulldog.

The official announcement for the watch party read, "The WWE Universe can relive all of the pageantry of SummerSlam 1992 tonight on FS1. More than 80,000 fans packed London's Wembley Stadium for one of the most incredible sights in WWE history. Tune in to relive Bret Hart's epic Intercontinental Title defense against The British Bulldog, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage putting the WWE Championship on the line against The Ultimate Warrior, Undertaker's SummerSlam debut, The Legion of Doom's spectacular entrance and more.

The watch party begins at 9 p.m. EST.

Last month a report broke out via Konnan about why Punk would up signing with FS1 to become an analyst rather than sign with All Elite Wrestling. Cody Rhodes then confirmed why negotiations broke down.

"As far as the CM Punk negotiations go, everyone heard the famous 'he got a text from us'. Yeah, of course there were negotiations and he did ask for a great amount of money and Punk is worth a great deal of money," Rhodes told TalkSport. "But you also have to — and this isn't speaking to Punk specifically, this is speaking to recruitment and what we've learned in wrestling in general — a lot of people think 'these wrestlers are running this wrestling company'. These wrestlers are doing everything they can to run the creative, the brand and the marketing and things, but there are some very smart and fiscally conservative people who surround us and flank us because this isn't my money. At all."

Here's the card for this year's SummerSlam As of now, the show will reportedly take place in Atlantic City:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if she beats Bayley next week)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

