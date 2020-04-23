Cody Rhodes Files Trademark to Get His Full Name Back From WWE

✖

When Cody Rhodes first left the WWE in 2016, the company infamously held on to the trademark for his full wrestling name. As a result he had to go by simply Cody on the independent wrestling scene, and even in AEW he still officially goes by "The American Nightmare Cody." Back in October Rhodes made the claim that he could use his full name if he wanted to, but on April 13 he made it legally binding. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE's trademark for "Cody Rhodes" officially expired on April 13, 2020. That day came and went without WWE making any sort of filing, so Rhodes filed for it himself.

Part of the filing was described as "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."

Whether or not Rhodes decides to use his last name going forward is entirely up to him.

"The reason I don't use it is because I got so used to being 'The American Nightmare Cody' in Japan. I love that. I love the idea of trying my damndest to get a single name over," Rhodes said back in October. "I got the rub off Dusty and my family long enough. I don't mind not using it."

Rhodes' trademark filings have given WWE a few headaches in recent months. Back in early 2019 he filed for various WCW releated trademarks WWE had let lapse, including "Bash at the Beach" (which AEW turned into a two-week event earlier this year), "Battlebowl" and "Bunkhouse Stampede." He later explained all of those filings were made so Rhodes could get Dusty Rhodes' intellectual creations back in the hands of his family.

In February he explained that the two trademarks he wants back more than any else are "Starrcade" and "The Great American Bash."

Starrcade and Great American Bash are Dusty's. I would rather have those than a 100 Slamborees," Rhodes said on AEW Unrestricted.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.