WWE's Next Plan for Cody Rhodes Potentially Revealed at Live Event

Cody Rhodes had a busy Saturday night at WWE's live event in Palm Desert, California. "The American Nightmare" appeared on an MVP Lounge segment with MVP and Omos before winding up in a Street Fight with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Rhodes won (albeit in a non-title bout) but not without overcoming some outside interference from both Porter and Omos. "The Nigerian Giant" has been in a few high-profile matches this year, taking on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 and Seth Rollins at Backlash. But his only televised appearance since his match with Rollins was as a surprise entrant in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023.

Meanwhile, outside of bringing Jey Uso over to the Raw roster, Rhodes hasn't had a definitive feud since he wrapped things up with Lesnar at SummerSlam. Could he wind up feuding with Omos in the near future? Tell us your thoughts on that idea in the comments.

OMOS attacked Cody Rhodes at last nights #WWE live event pic.twitter.com/m6PXbY1eFp — SEScoops (@sescoops) September 24, 2023

The Rock Confirms He Almost Faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Ever since he was cheated out of winning the WrestleMania 39 main event, fans have assumed Rhodes will get another crack at Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 next April. But that was suddenly called into question recently when The Rock confirmed he had been in talks with WWE officials about facing "The Tribal Chief," left the door open for it to happen at next year's WrestleMania, then popped up on SmackDown for the first time in four years. The idea that Rhodes might have to wait another year to even get the chance to "finish the story" is now a real possibility.

"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it," Rock told Pat McAfee. "In the beginning of 2022, (WWE CEO) Nick Khan was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA. We met. We sat. We broke out the Teremana, and about an hour later we started talking about the potential of what this match could be. Myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and we hugged right there and said, 'Let's do this.'"

"The north star thought was let's not do something good, let's not do something great, let's do something unprecedented," he added. "A match? Great. Roman's an incredible athlete. He's going to be on Mount Rushmore. The bigger thought was what can we do for the fans where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger. We got really, really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was."