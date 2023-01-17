WWE Contacted Legend For Raw is XXX, But They're Unavailable

Monday Night Raw has a birthday coming up. With WWE's flagship show turning 30 years old next week, the company is celebrating the occasion by hosting multiple title matches while also bringing back talent from its past. WWE Hall of Famers like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Nikki and Brie Bella, and Kurt Angle will be appearing on the broadcast in various capacities. Past WWE anniversary shows have featured WWE legends in lengthy in-ring segments with current roster members, pre-taped backstage reunions with fellow retired stars, or simply in the form of a small cameo.

One legend that WWE contacted for Raw is XXX is Tatanka, a wrestler who competed for WWE in both the 1990s and 2000s. Tatanka revealed on Twitter that WWE did hit him up for the anniversary show, but he is unavailable.

"Even though WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show," Tatanka wrote. "Instead, as noted, my Son's Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we're heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be! Father Son Support!"

Tatanka was last seen on WWE programming during a special January 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw, dubbed "Raw Legends Night." His most recent WWE match took place at WWE WrestleMania 32, when he competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Tatanka still wrestles sporadically on the independent scene, last lacing up his boots this past October at SIRIUS Wrestling Der Gladiatoren in Germany.

While there are still matches and segments to be announced, the current card for Raw is XXX can be seen below...

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: Usos (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio)

Steel Cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

Acknowledgement Ceremony with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and other members of the Anoa'i family

Appearances from The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Ron Simmons, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Nikki and Brie Bella, Teddy Long, Jerry "The King" Lawler

