WWE’s Chase U Becomes NXT Tag Team Champions in Epic Win

The WWE NXT Tag Team Championships were on the line in tonight’s main event of WWE NXT, and in many ways this was Chase U’s last shot at the Titles, at least for the foreseeable future. This time it was the pairing of Andre Chase and Ridge Holland, and they would face the Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer, who had their own issues previously but seemed to be back on the same page. Axiom and Frazer avoided taking each other out at one point and then hit their finisher to put the match away, but Chase U refused to stay down. That led to a big sequence where it was instead Holland and Chase working together to hit the finisher on Axiom, and that was enough to get the pin and the win. Chase U is now your NXT Tag Team Champions and the fan-favorite group got a massive celebration as they held up their Titles in the ring.

Champs in Control

Chase started against Axiom, and Chase would get the first shot in, going for a quick cover that Axiom quickly kicked out of. Axiom came back with a dropkick and tagged in Frazer, who was speeding around the ring until Holland came in and knocked him to the mat. Frazer got away from a slam and then Axiom tagged himself in, delivering a super kick to Holland and then a slam to Chase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frazer dove through and knocked Chase down to the floor. Axiom darted through the ropes and knocked Holland to the floor next, giving the Champs run of the ring. Chase and Frazer would tag in after the chaos died down and Frazer went for two pins in quick succession, but Chase kicked out of both attempts. Frazer looked to slow things down with a hold, but then Chase hit a huge clothesline and had the Champ on the mat.

Chase tagged Holland in and Axiom tagged in as well, but Holland knocked Axiom to the mat twice in a row and did the same to Frazer. Then Holland hit a huge DDT on Axiom for a cover, but Axiom got his shoulder up in time. Axiom kicked Holland back to buy some space and hit another kick in the corner, and then Axiom went up for a splash. Frazer followed with his 450 but Holland managed to kick out of the pin.

Chase U Will Not Be Denied

The Champs came at Holland but Holland knocked out Frazer and carried Axiom to their corner. Chase tagged in and went for the cover, but Frazer saved the match at the last minute. Holland hit the floor and got knocked out at ringside by Frazer. Chase went up top but Axiom caught him with a kick to the head. Frazer was back up but Holland was back in the ring as well. Axiom almost kicked Frazer but they caught themselves and wiped out Holland.

Frazer hit the big superplex on Chase and Axiom followed with a pin but Chase somehow kicked out. Axiom connected with kicks to Chase but Chase caught the leg and hit some chops of his own. Chase countered a move but got met with a clothesline, though hit back with a big boot. Frazer missed and Holland caught him for a powerbomb combo with Chase. Holland pinned Frazer but Frazer got his right shoulder up right in time to keep their Title reign alive.

Frazer kicked Holland and then Axiom tagged in for the combo finisher. A kick to the head from Axiom then set up a finisher, and Axiom got the Spanish fly on Holland. Frazer went up but Chase caught him and threw him into the announce table, knocking him out. Axiom hit Chase with a big kick and went after Holland, but was met with a clothesline. Holland hit the DDT and went for the pin and the win, and that was it for the Champions. Chase U celebrated in the ring, and Chase and Holland are now your NXT Tag Team Champions.

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!