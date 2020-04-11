WWE Announces Details of NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

With current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin stuck in the United Kingdom due to the travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has announced an eight-man tournament that will commence on this week’s edition of NXT to crown an interim champion. The tournament will be held in a round-robin format, and we can expect the eventual winner to face-off with Devlin at some point down the line in what should be a hotly anticipated match-up.

WWE explained the tournament rules below.

– Eight Superstars will be split into two groups of four. – Superstars will compete against each of the three other members of their group. – The Superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the championship match. – Any ties will be broken by head-to-head record. – The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The full groups will be revealed tomorrow on WWE.com and WWE’s social media platforms, so check back here for more information, and be sure to watch the start of the tournament on NXT, this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network

The format of the Interim #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament has been REVEALED! Check back tomorrow to see which Superstars will be competing!

https://t.co/EEmjfAv1c2 — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2020

Devlin himself has also commented on the tournament, saying on Twitter, “First things first, absolutely shocking and disrespectful decision by WWE management. Secondly, you can crown a fraud champion and give him a little replica of my title, but everyone around the world knows who the REAL NXT Cruiserweight Champion still is.”

.@Jordan_Devlin1 shares his thoughts on @RealKingRegal‘s announcement of the tournament to crown an Interim #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion and issues a warning to all of the FRAUDS! pic.twitter.com/eApiLW8A1w — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2020

One half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Pete Dunne, is also stuck in the United Kingdom right now due to travel restrictions, so we could see a move made on that front in the days ahead as well.

