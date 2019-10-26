WWE Cuts Could Be On The Horizon, Backstage Morale Reportedly Low

It’s coming near to that time again when WWE may be thinning out their roster.

Undoubtedly the largest and most talented roster in the world, WWE often times has a hard time making the best use out of all of their signed performers. Despite now having three official brands in North America (RAW, SmackDown, NXT) and an overseas brand (NXT UK), it’s still become a struggle for some talents to make it to television. Or if they do make it to television, connecting with the audience on a consistent basis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline reports that morale has been low in WWE of late and the feeling is that there could be another round of cuts on the horizon.

He went on to explain some of the causes of low morale, pointing to declining ratings on FOX, the WWE Draft not going over smoothly, and the ending to Hell In A Cell still being a bone of contention.

Plus, there’s the fact that the AEW product has been hot, despite seeing some declining ratings of their own. AEW is certainly the more exciting product of late and has to be intriguing for several WWE stars when wondering if they could do better creatively elsewhere.

Dean Ambrose would be the prime example of this. Ambrose was unhappy with WWE for years but has gone on, after being granted his release, to have some of the most fun times of his career so far with New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW. He main evented this past Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite in a match with another former disgruntled WWE star, PAC (Neville).

All of this said, while some superstars dread another round of cuts, others are wanting to be released from their contracts. Most notably, Luke Harper and Mike Kanellis have went public with their desire to work elsewhere.

Who are some WWE stars that you think could succeed to a higher degree elsewhere? Let us know in the comments section below and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE!