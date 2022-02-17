WWE’s D-Von Dudley Undergoes Surgery, Reveals He Won’t Be Wrestling Again

Earlier today WWE legend D-Von Dudley revealed that he had undergone spinal surgery, and in an Instagram post went into detail on the operation, which fused his L4, L5, and L6 vertebrae’s. He said that the damage was worse than they thought and that’s why the surgery took longer than expected, but he also said that God is good and the Doctor said he is a new man. He went on to say that because of the surgery and potential damage to his back he won’t be able to wrestle again, but that he wasn’t planning on returning anyway.

D-Von said that they also had to shift his spin a bit with a curve and that all the wear and tear was due to wrestling. They had to put the bolts, screws, and plates higher in his back than they initially thought, and if he wrestles he could damage that part of his back and require surgery again.

You can find his full statement in the post below.

“They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damage was a lot worse than they thought. The surgery took longer than they anticipated. But God is good and he the DOCTER said I am a new man. I can run, I can jump, I can beat my son Preston in basketball on the basketball court . LOL and racing him down the street lol, he thinks he can beat the old man,” D-Von wrote.

“They also had to shift my spine a little bit with a curve. Because it was a straight line. That was because of all the wrestling. Then again, all of it was because of wrestling.They put the bolts screws and a plates in my back. They had to go up higher in my back they told me,” D-Von wrote. “I was told I could not wrestle anymore because if I do I could do more damage to my back I would have to have surgery again on the upper part. That’s OK I didn’t have plans On going back in there anyway.I would be in the hospital From Tuesday to Friday from My understanding. Unless it changes. Again ,thank you for all the well wishes and love.God is a great all the time . Amen —- and testify.”

It’s unknown when D-Von will return to WWE, where he is a producer, but thankfully he is on the mend, and we wish him all the best in his recovery.