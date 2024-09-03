WWE’s Damian Priest Was Cast in Black Panther 2, Role Was “Taken Away” From Him

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a new corner of its ever-expanding world in Fall 2022. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took audiences underwater for the first time, as the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel brought Namor into the fold. Narcos star Tenoch Huerta suited up as the Sub-Mariner, leading a nation known as Talokan (changed from Atlantis in the comics) to battle against Wakanda. Talokan’s K’uk’ulkan was often flagged by two primary henchmen, those being Attuma (Alex Livinalli) and Namora (Mabel Cadena). Attuma and Namora helped Namor carry out battles on the surface, including one major showdown in Boston.

WWE’s Damian Priest Was Initially Cast in Black Panther 2

The Archer of Infamy nearly put pen to paper on a major Marvel Cinematic Universe role.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest revealed that he was cast in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but was forced to give up the role.

“It’s a long story, but basically it got taken away from me, but not from Marvel,” Priest said.

Reports surfaced a while back that Priest was asked to read for the role of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s unclear as to if Priest was specifically offered Namor or if he was eyed for a different role after his reading.

The likeliest outcome is that Priest would have played Attuma, Namor’s primary henchman. Considering the role of Namor eventually went to Tenoch Huerta, a seasoned actor with nearly two decades of experience, a newcomer like Priest would have slotted in more appropriately in a presence-based part.

Priest’s Marvel circumstance is not unique to the WWE roster. Back in 2021, reports emerged that former WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch filmed a post-credits scene for Marvel Studios’s Eternals but the moment was ultimately axed from the final cut. Last year, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins filmed scenes for Captain America: Brave New World, seemingly playing a henchman within the villainous Serpent Society group, but that film’s overhaul of reshoots have left his scenes in jeopardy. It’s not all bad luck for the WWE x Marvel crossovers, as future WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista played Drax the Destroyer in six MCU movies from 2014 until 2023.

Priest is currently feuding with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day on WWE Monday Night Raw.