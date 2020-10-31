WWE Provides Update On Daniel Bryan Following SmackDown

WWE has provided a storyline update on Daniel Bryan following the attack on him by Jey Uso at the end of SmackDown. Bryan and Uso wrestled in a match to determine the second man to join Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, Kevin Owens qualified as the first man for the team when he defeated Dolph Ziggler. Uso qualified in the main event, defeating Bryan clean after an Uso Splash.

After the match, Uso turned heel with Roman Reigns looking on. He attacked Bryan ruthlessly, including executing a Uso Splash off the top rope through the announce table at ringside.

WWE's update on Bryan was as follows:

Following his match with Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan was evaluated in the WWE trainer's room, complaining of back and lower abdominal pain. WWE Medical recommended Bryan be transported to a local medical facility where multiple imaging tests were performed and revealed a bruised kidney and multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine. Bryan was released from the facility last night and is now convalescing at home.

After SmackDown went off the air, the cameras kept rolling. In footage posted on Saturday, you can watch Uso continue to attack Bryan, taking him off a stretcher and hitting another Uso Splash in the ring.

All of this followed a very good opening segment of SmackDown where Reigns confronted Uso about his loss at Hell In A Cell and gave him an ultimatum to join him. Jey started the show in the ring, ready to accept his punishment for losing the match. Heyman started to talk but Jey cut him off and took the mic, telling Roman he didn't beat him and he knows him and that he would never say I quit." Uso told Roman that he's not that type of person and that he didn't beat him.

Roman then told Jey he can feel any type of way he wants and he can tell himself what he wants, but "what did I say I'd do? You quit. Say the oath. Accept the membership, and fall in line."

Jey then said "you think you're tougher than me? I can't bow to you. This title has you trippin'. No. You knew the only person I'd say I quit for. You knew what you was doing."

"Of course I did. Paul, he still doesn't understand," Reigns said. "These are the things that you have to do to have this. To fulfill the obligations and the burden of being on top in WWE. Look at me. I'm going to tell you right now. The consequences are real. You saw on stage, my dad, your uncle, the highest of the chiefs, all the way down to the youngest of our family are all behind me. They're all behind me, and if you don't fall in line your ass is out of the family. I get it I'd be angry too, trust me. iI would be livid, but let's be honest, what can you do?"

Roman kept taunting him, and Jey said "I hate you. I hate you man". He then dropped the mic and Roman said "I'm sure you do, right now, but I love you. I've always loved you. But I'm gonna say for the last time, by the end of the night, you will fall in line."

Roman then touched his hair like a brother, dropped the mic, and walked away.

What do you think of Jey Uso's new direction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!