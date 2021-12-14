WWE Changes WWE Championship Match at Day 1 Pay-Per-View

The WWE Championship will now be defended in a Fatal Four-Way at the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day, as Big E will defend his title against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley. “The All Mighty” managed to insert himself into the conversation last week by attacking all three men, then opened this week’s Raw by having MVP demand he be added to the title bout. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville agreed, but only if Lashley could beat Owens, Rollins and E in separate matches throughout the night.

Owens was the first man up, though he quickly tapped when Lashley was in the process of applying The Hurt Lock. He then seemingly outsmarted the rules by attacking Rollins during the second match, forcing a disqualification that technically made Rollins the winner. But Pearce and Deville overturned the ruling and restarted the match as a No Disqualification bout. Lashley won mere moments later with a Spear.

The show’s main event saw E take on Lashley, with the No DQ stipulation still in effect. Owens and Rollins eventually ran down to attack Lashley and hand E the victory, but the champ didn’t want to take the easy way out and started fighting the two heels (even planting Owens through a table at ringside. He then dared Lashley to make his way to his feet so they could finish this, only for MVP to smack him in the back of his leg with his walking cane. Lashley then nailed the Spear for the win.

Check out the updated lineup for Day 1 below: