WWE Draft Reportedly Delayed for 2021

The 2021 WWE Draft will reportedly take place later in the year than expected, according to a new report from The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian. It was Zarian who reported last month that the event was being pushed up from its usual early October slot to the Aug. 30 episode of Raw and Sept. 3 episode of SmackDown. He then popped up on Twitter on Monday night to report it was being pushed back into October, with no reason given as to why.

The last two WWE Drafts have revolved around unseen network officials from USA and FOX picking stars for their respective brands. And while every wrestler is up for grabs throughout the event, last year's Draft saw all of the major players stay on their respective nights. The biggest moves of the Draft wound up being Seth Rollins moving to SmackDown, Big E being separated from the rest of The New Day while they were moved to Raw, Bianca Belair going to SmackDown, The Fiend going to Raw, Riddle moving to Raw and Kevin Owens going to SmackDown. The only big move that was being rumored so far was Big E going to Raw to reunite with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

So hearing some changes. Previous had reported the draft would take place 8/31 & 9/3. Hearing it’s getting delayed by a month. I was just told a 10/4 date but not sure if that’s night one or two So the possible dates now are: 10/1, 10/4 or 10/4,10/8 #wweraw pic.twitter.com/DzL1SVEPm2 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 13, 2021

Had the Draft stayed on its previously reported dates, it would have arrived shortly after SummerSlam and would have given both brands an immediate refresh. Now it looks like fans will have to wait even longer.

WWE returns to the road with a 25-city tour beginning with this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston and Money in the Bank on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas. Check out the updated card for the show below: