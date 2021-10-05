WWE Raw Officially Drafts Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

WWE Raw has officially drafted Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson as part of the WWE Draft! Steveson has been a major name thrown around and had been reportedly approached by the WWE after his performance at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games that saw him not only win a gold medal for his effort in freestyle, but had defeated some defending and former champions on the way up through the games. It was earlier this Fall that WWE made it official that they had officially signed Steveson to a contract with the WWE, and now he’s been officially drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw.

As part of the final round of signings for Monday Night Raw on Night Two of the WWE Draft, it was announced that Steveson was surprisingly signed to the red brand. This confirms that he will be skipping right past the NXT 2.0 developmental program as many had suspected, and opens him up for a pretty huge future alongside finishing his final year at the University of Minnesota while signing the WWE’s first ever Name, Image, and Likeness deal. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how that shakes out.

Detailing his contract with the WWE, Steveson previously appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and confirmed that it’s a three-year deal that will begin once he graduates, “I told them I wanted to go back and finish school and their number one priority was, ‘you can do that.’ And so I was like let’s do an NIL, Name/Image/Likeness deal because it came out in July,” Steveson said. “Vince (McMahon), Nick Khan and Triple H all said go ahead, win another national title. Regardless, everything will still be in place for you.”

What do you think of Gable Stevenson joining WWE Raw? How do you feel about the picks overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and the full breakdown of picks from Night Two of the WWE Draft on Monday Night Raw breaks down as such:

Round 1

Monday Night Raw: Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley

Friday Night SmackDown: The Usos, Sasha Banks

Round 2

Monday Night Raw: Seth Rollins, Damien Priest

Friday Night SmackDown: King Nakamura and Rick Boogs, Sheamus

Round 3

Monday Night Raw: AJ Styles and Omos, Kevin Owens

Friday Night SmackDown: Shayna Baszler, Xia Li

Round 4

Monday Night Raw: Street Profits, Finn Balor

Friday Night SmackDown: The Viking Raiders, Ricochet

Round 5

Monday Night Raw: Karrion Kross, Alexa Bliss

Friday Night SmackDown: Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo, Cesaro

Round 6

Monday Night Raw: Carmella, Gable Steveson

Friday Night SmackDown: Ridge Holland, Sami Zayn