WWE Draft: Here's the Full List of Every WWE Superstar Who Switched Brands on Night Two
The second night of the 2020 WWE Draft is in the books, and the three-hour event saw its fair share of WWE Superstars swap brands between Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The only champions to change brands wound up being The Street Profits, who promptly exchanged titles with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods. Raw picked up a few former world champions in Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, while the Blue Brand scooped up promising stars like Kevin Owens, Apollo Crews and Aleister Black.
You can see the full list of selections from Night Two here, and the list below shows every wrestler that actually moved to a new brand throughout the night. Let us know in the comments which Draft pick you think will be the most important over the next year!
Bray Wyatt
The Street Profits
Braun Strowman
Matt Riddle
Kevin Owens
Jeff Hardy
Alexa Bliss
Elias
Lacey Evans
Sheamus
Nikki Cross
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Apollo Crews
Aleister Black
Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado
Natalya
Riott Squad
