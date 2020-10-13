WWE Draft: Here's the Full List of Every WWE Superstar Who Switched Brands on Night Two

By Connor Casey

The second night of the 2020 WWE Draft is in the books, and the three-hour event saw its fair share of WWE Superstars swap brands between Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The only champions to change brands wound up being The Street Profits, who promptly exchanged titles with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods. Raw picked up a few former world champions in Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, while the Blue Brand scooped up promising stars like Kevin Owens, Apollo Crews and Aleister Black.

You can see the full list of selections from Night Two here, and the list below shows every wrestler that actually moved to a new brand throughout the night. Let us know in the comments which Draft pick you think will be the most important over the next year!

Bray Wyatt

Wyatt was taken first overall in the evening, and appeared later in the show alongside Alexa Bliss to take out Andrade & Zelina Vega with simultaneous Sister Abigails. 

The Street Profits

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were forced to swap championships with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston now that the Raw and SmackDown tag team champions were on opposite shows. The swap also makes the two the second team to ever become WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions.

Braun Strowman

Strowman had already been popping up on Raw for the past few weeks as part of Raw Underground. He'll make one last appearance on this week's SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Matt Riddle

The former NXT star spent the last few months feuding with King Corbin, and spent his final SmackDown getting attacked by The Fiend.

Kevin Owens

The former WWE Universal Champion wrapped up his last night on Raw by beating Aleister Black in an impressive No Disqualification match. 

Jeff Hardy

Hardy was on the losing end of an impromptu triple threat match with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles on Monday when a returning Elias (who still blamed him for the car crash back in May) bashed him with a guitar.

Alexa Bliss

Bliss appeared alongside The Fiend on Raw, solidifying their alliance.

Elias

"The Drifter" still seems to think Hardy was the one who hit him with a car in the Performance Center parking lot, and also has a new album coming out later this month.

Lacey Evans

The "Sassy Southern Belle" made it to the final three of the battle royal to crown the new No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship, only to get eliminated by Natalya.

Sheamus

Drew McIntyre has said numerous times that he wants to be on the same brand as Sheamus, so it's possible WWE is building towards a Claymore vs. Brogue Kick feud soon.

Nikki Cross

Cross' former tag partner has obviously taken a dark turn, so it's unclear what's next for the former tag champ.

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

The pair tried to win the Raw Tag Team Championships on their way out the door, but wound up falling short against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Apollo Crews

Crews had spent months feuding with MVP and The Hurt Business, and will look towards new programs on the Blue Brand.

Aleister Black

Black is now a heel, but he hasn't had much of a chance to show off his new persona outside of matches with Kevin Owens.

Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado

Kalisto was drafted by himself to stay on the SmackDown brand on Friday, but Raw opted to draft the other members of Lucha House Party minutes before Raw got underway.

Natalya

