WWE Draft: Here's the Full List of Every WWE Superstar Who Switched Brands on Night Two

Bray Wyatt #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt & @AlexaBliss_WWE are HERE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/FAgtdlexXR — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020 Wyatt was taken first overall in the evening, and appeared later in the show alongside Alexa Bliss to take out Andrade & Zelina Vega with simultaneous Sister Abigails. prevnext

The Street Profits What is this...a CROSSOVER EPISODE?@TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins are now your #WWERaw #TagTeamChampions, and The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are your #SmackDown #TagTeamChampions!@HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode had something to say about this! pic.twitter.com/TsaiPUqcgC — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020 Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were forced to swap championships with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston now that the Raw and SmackDown tag team champions were on opposite shows. The swap also makes the two the second team to ever become WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. prevnext

Braun Strowman A season premiere needs a MONSTER match. You can’t get any bigger than this. The #UniversalTitle is on the line!!!#RomanvsBraun #TribalChiefvsMonster#Smackdown https://t.co/jQLr4IVNpl — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 12, 2020 Strowman had already been popping up on Raw for the past few weeks as part of Raw Underground. He'll make one last appearance on this week's SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. prevnext

Matt Riddle Bro #WWERaw https://t.co/oY9FL73Ued — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 13, 2020 The former NXT star spent the last few months feuding with King Corbin, and spent his final SmackDown getting attacked by The Fiend. prevnext

Kevin Owens https://t.co/JlidnefJRz pic.twitter.com/XExwtMLS8n — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 13, 2020 The former WWE Universal Champion wrapped up his last night on Raw by beating Aleister Black in an impressive No Disqualification match. prevnext

Jeff Hardy .@IAmEliasWWE is BACK! And he just blasted @JEFFHARDYBRAND with a guitar on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/gbC26dIYrr — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020 Hardy was on the losing end of an impromptu triple threat match with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles on Monday when a returning Elias (who still blamed him for the car crash back in May) bashed him with a guitar. prevnext

Elias This is how @IAmEliasWWE plays @AJStylesOrg's VICTORY song on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/JrSXMUUVPU — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020 "The Drifter" still seems to think Hardy was the one who hit him with a car in the Performance Center parking lot, and also has a new album coming out later this month. prevnext

Lacey Evans 💅💄👒 muahahhabahababbahahaba https://t.co/JNtU3Srsjv pic.twitter.com/5b9NX6koVU — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) October 13, 2020 The "Sassy Southern Belle" made it to the final three of the battle royal to crown the new No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship, only to get eliminated by Natalya. prevnext

Sheamus Packing for RAW. #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/538sFw8ZN1 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 13, 2020 Drew McIntyre has said numerous times that he wants to be on the same brand as Sheamus, so it's possible WWE is building towards a Claymore vs. Brogue Kick feud soon. prevnext

Nikki Cross 2️⃣1️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/uDkFueEk3Q — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020 Cross' former tag partner has obviously taken a dark turn, so it's unclear what's next for the former tag champ. prevnext

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode 2️⃣2️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/tx5rothwCW — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020 The pair tried to win the Raw Tag Team Championships on their way out the door, but wound up falling short against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods prevnext

Apollo Crews 2️⃣4️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/0yCBdGDEop — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020 Crews had spent months feuding with MVP and The Hurt Business, and will look towards new programs on the Blue Brand. prevnext

Aleister Black And KO kicked out of this?! #WWERaw (via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/gB2ey1trek — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 13, 2020 Black is now a heel, but he hasn't had much of a chance to show off his new persona outside of matches with Kevin Owens. prevnext