WWE's Drew McIntyre Makes First Independent Wrestling Appearance Since 2017: Watch

Drew McIntyre will wrestle in his home country once more at Clash at the Castle when he goes up against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. He looks to get revenge for WrestleMania 40 where Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank, setting McIntyre on a war path. The last time McIntyre main-evented Clash was against Roman Reigns and he lost that match, much to the dismay of many members of the WWE universe. McIntyre has the opportunity to redeem himself tomorrow night, and he's doing so with momentum he hasn't had in a long time.

Ahead of his match, McIntyre has been making the rounds in Scotland, first being honored in the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame and now he's turned up at his old stomping grounds, Insane Championship Wrestling. The promotion has been a huge part of McIntyre's career, from the early days all the way to his first WWE release. He hasn't appeared since 2017, right before he returned to WWE where he's been dominating things ever since.

Fans in attendance were in utter shock seeing "The Scottish Warrior" in that environment as they cheered his name. Coming out to his entrance theme, he was sporting an ICW shirt while ICW World Heavyweight Champion Jack Jester hyped up the crowd. When he made it into the ring, the two of them embraced. McIntyre's final match in the promotion was against Jester in a Barbed Wire No Ropes match.

DREW MCINTYRE HAS TURNED UP AT ICW...!!! pic.twitter.com/uM56EqmSfK — Bendo Nagasaki (@BritWresAwayDay) June 15, 2024

When asked about how he felt learning WWE would be returning to Scotland to host the country's first-ever PLE, McIntyre was beaming with pride. "Amazing. Unreal. I don't have the words to describe how I feel because this wasn't something that seemed like a possibility until the last Clash at the Castle," he told Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture. "And even so, I was like, okay, we got Wales, it's probably gonna be England next, but a nice little surprise it's in Scotland. Nice little surprise we get a redo after the crap that happened at the last Clash at the Castle, and we get a chance to make it right."

If McIntyre can defeat Priest clean without any interference from a looming CM Punk, he will head into the summer with a huge target on his back. Punk appears to be getting stronger by the day and as his initial return timetable inches closer, it's only a matter of time before he comes to take everything from McIntyre once and for all. There's also Seth Rollins who has been shelved since April's WrestleMania 40 from a knee injury he suffered back in January. When he comes back, he'll likely be looking to settle his score with McIntyre.