Drew McIntyre Pushes for Edge vs. Randy Orton to Be the WrestleMania 36 Main Event

With WrestleMania 36 spread across two nights on April 4-5, WWE is in the unique situation of needing to pick two different matches to serve as each night’s main event. The two obvious contenders are the two world championship matches — WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns — but some fans have argued that the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match should get one of those spots given the excellent story the two have been building up on television. It turns out McIntyre agrees with the idea (at least for Night One), as he explained in an interview with TalkSport.

“The situation we’re in isn’t ideal for most people when having matches, but I know these guys,” McIntyre said. “They’re such good sellers and storytellers that it’s going to be like a cinematic masterpiece watching their match. That’s how it looks in my head. The way they work and the way their facials and their storytelling, I imagine their match will be more like watching a movie.

“Brock and I, I imagine it’s more like a bar fight, very uncomfortable to watch. Which I think that will be cool to play down the camera to everybody at home, we can be smart about it,” he added. “So you’ve got to think bigger picture; how can we make this interesting for everybody watching at home? That’s the way I see our match. So I’m going to go with Edge and Randy.”

McIntyre earned his shot against Lesnar by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match back in January. He won by eliminating six other competitors, including Reigns and Lesnar.

Here’s the WrestleMania 36 card as of now: