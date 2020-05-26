Edge Addresses The Undertaker's Quest for Retirement in Latest WWE Raw Promo

This week's Monday Night Raw featured an intense backstage promo from Edge, in which he addressed everything from his own career to his upcoming match with Randy Orton at Backlash. However at one point he got on the subject of The Last Ride, the WWE Network documentary series on The Undertaker which he was apart of. The 11-time former world champion addressed the fact that when he was interviewed for the show it was back when he thought he was permanently done with wrestling, and now that he's back he sympathizes with Undertaker's struggle to hang up his boots.

"So the same night (as when Orton first challenged Edge to a rematch) I get home, and I watch the first installment of The Last Ride documentary series, and I watch myself on there pontificating about when is it time to hang up your boots," Edge said. "I was still retired at this point. And now, here I am. So Deadman, I get it. I get it."

During the latest episode, Undertaker admitted that he was jealous of how Shawn Michaels was easily able to retire after WrestleMania XXVI. Meanwhile he's still searching for that perfect send-off match.

"I'm so envious of Shawn because he was able to walk away and be...he was good with it. Do I wish I had that kind of clarity? Absolutely," Undertaker said. "He had the clarity before going into the match. Hopefully, when I have the match I'm looking for, I have that clarity. 'Okay, that's it.'"

