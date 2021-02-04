Edge Responds to The Undertaker's 'Soft' Comments

✖

The Undertaker's recent comments on The Joe Rogan Experience after the current WWE product being "soft" has been a widely-discussed topic as of late. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns rejected the notion, Goldberg agreed with it, and now WWE Hall of Famer Edge is getting in on the conversation. While on a media teleconference, Edge said (h/t Sportskeeda), "I think any comment can be taken out of context and I think that's part of what happened there. In a three-hour interview, I think they took the most salacious 20-second clip. I think anybody, whoever steps foot into the wrestling ring, no matter what era - whether it be the 1940s, whether it be the 2020s - all tough."

"All got into this because they love it, for the most part," he continued. "And there's different challenges that come with every era, with every decade, with every incarnation of what this business becomes. We didn't have the challenge that is social media. Now it's a great outlet in order to get your product out there, in order to make your brand bigger. But, there's also a whole lot of hiccups and possible bumps on the road that come along with that. That's a challenge we didn't have to navigate. We just had to worry about getting to the building and producing. Now, the cameras never stop rolling. Now, every aspect of your life that is under a microscope. That's an entirely different challenge than we ever encountered. It's just different is all. To me, anybody who ever steps foot in there - badass."

The comments in question came when Rogan asked "The Deadman" if he's still able to enjoy the current WWE product.

"I try [to enjoy it as a fan]. It's tough for me because the product has changed so much and it's kind of soft," he said. "I'll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. But to the young guys, 'oh, he's a bitter old guy.' I'm not bitter, I did my time. I'm good, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There's guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there's too much pretty and not enough substance right now."