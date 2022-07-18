Latest Update on Edge's Return to WWE

WWE has been airing mysterious vignettes since the Money in the Bank pay-per-view teasing the return of Edge. The 11-time former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer was suddenly kicked out of his own faction, The Judgement Day, last month when Finn Balor was added into the group. Reports of him turning back into a babyface began popping up shortly after and now it looks like WWE might be setting up his return ahead of the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

According to Fightful Select, WWE will be bringing Edge to next week's edition of Monday Night Raw when it takes place at Madison Square Garden. It's unclear if he'll appear at that show (or even tonight's episode), but the odds of him making some sort of appearance just jumped exponentially. The Judgement Day is currently in a feud with The Mysterios, which could lead to Edge reuniting with his old tag partner in Rey Mysterio in order to bring down the group he created. Stay tuned for more updates.

