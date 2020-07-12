Edge Shows His Support for the Competition Between WWE and AEW

By the time Edge (real name Adam Copeland) first arrived on Monday Night Raw back in 1998, the WWF was already turning the tides against WCW's Monday Nitro in the famous "Monday Night Wars." Fast forward to 2020 and WWE finds itself in another competition for ratings, this time between its NXT brand and All Elite Wrestling's AEW Dynamite. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, "The Rated-R Superstar" was asked to give his thoughts on the young company looking to step up as WWE's main competition in the US.

"I think competition in anything is always a good thing," Edge said. "I think it forces people to up their game and not rest on their laurels. I think, if I'm looking at it from the performer's aspect, it's another place to be able to ply your trade, and that's amazing. That's never a bad thing. Just imagine if there was only one studio, if all there was [only] MGM. I like the fact that there's a bunch of different studios, and I think the same goes for wrestling. I think it ups everyone's game. As a wrestling fan, that's never a bad thing!

"To have, you know, a lot of different options," he continued. "Now's a great time to be a wrestling fan. It's a really good time to be a performer, too. I look at it from the aspect of, I'm someone who always wants to be the best. I always want my character to stand out. That's even more so if there's more competition. Personally, I think it's a good thing."

In a separate interview with ComicBook, the 11-time world champion talked about his road to recovery from the torn tricep injury he suffered against Randy Orton at Backlash.

"I don't know, it was a month yesterday," Copeland said. "It's so hard to tell in that initial kind of two months where it's at and where everything is. I've always been happy with the fact that I rebound from injuries pretty quickly. I got back from a torn Achilles in six months which is kind of stupid. But you know I'm also older now so I don't know what that means. I've never had a surgery in my 40s so I don't know how quick I recover anymore, I guess is what I'm saying. So I don't know. I honestly don't know. One thing I have learned is rather than rushing back I need to listen to my body and I need to listen to my body more I think.

"Even with the Backlash match, my arm was sore going into it but I didn't realize, I didn't think anything was going on, it was just a little sore. Okay, well that makes sense. When I got the surgery the doctor said there was a pretty good chance it was partially torn going into the match. I didn't know that, I just thought my elbow is a little sore. But when you're a wrestler, stuff gets sore, that's what happens. So I just need to listen more I guess. Back to the point of how long? I don't know I'm just going to listen to my body and truly listen to my body, make sure I have self care, which I never really paid attention to before. Whether that entails yoga, cold plunges, saunas, whatever that is, I just need to do more of it, especially being 46 now."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.