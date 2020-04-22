WWE Reports Elias Is Injured, Possibly Hinting at a Gimmick Change

✖

Elias was on the receiving end of a surprise attack backstage on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, and on Wednesday the company provided an update saying he had injured his larynx and a few of his fingers. WWE's announcement read, "Elias suffered a bruised larynx and broken middle and pinky fingers following the latest attack by King Corbin. The injuries have put Elias' musical performances on hold, as they've hampered his ability to sing and play guitar."

By all indications the injuries are purely for storyline. But given that they directly affect his singing voice and his ability to play the guitar, it's possible WWE is using this storyline to pull Elias away from his "Drifter" persona.

As first reported on #WWETheBump, @IAmEliasWWE suffered a bruised larynx and broken middle and pinky fingers following the latest attack by #King @BaronCorbinWWE. https://t.co/DNGY5JXM9Q — WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2020

"King Corbin has targeted the songbird multiple times in the last few weeks, as the most recent attack on Friday Night SmackDown followed his assault ahead of WrestleMania that sent his rival flying from the WWE Performance Center perch," the report continued. "Elias had drawn the ire of Corbin with repeated songs mocking the regal competitor through song."

The rivalry between Corbin and Elias kicked off back in March, resulting in Corbin tossing Elias off the announcer's platform just before WrestleMania 36. Elias was able to overcome the injuries from that attack and beat Corbin cleanly at Mania, but now it looks like their feud isn't over.

Both Elias and Corbin dodged the massive wave of firings and furloughs WWE handed out last week. From Wednesday to Saturday more than 30 active wrestlers were released.

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

This week's SmackDown will be highlighted by the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Triple H's WWE debut.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.