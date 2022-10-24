WWE Announces Date and Location for Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event

World Wrestling Entertainment is heading up north. WWE announced today that WWE Elimination Chamber is set to emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal on February 18th, 2023. This marks the first time that the company has held a pay-per-view (now called premium live events) in the historic wrestling city since 2009's WWE Breaking Point. This will also be the second consecutive WWE Elimination Chamber to go international, as last year's event hailed from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. That show saw Brock Lesnar exit the steel structure with the WWE Championship, setting up a title for title clash with Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 38.

While it's not quite a stadium show, the Bell Centre has a capacity of 21,000 for hockey games, making it larger than some American arenas. This aligns with recent comments from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who noted that he wants to bring more WWE premium live events to markets outside of the United States.

"We want to go see those fans, we want to get in front of them, we want to be in stadiums all around the globe doing this kind of event," Triple H said in September. "And [WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales] was step one in that process, and I think you'll see and hear a lot of announcements over the next few years that'll be very exciting for everybody, and hopefully all of you have your passports and stuff, and can visit us there as well."

WWE Elimination Chamber will likely follow WWE Royal Rumble, which takes place three weeks earlier on January 28th, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Within the past decade, WWE has regularly ran the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber en route to WrestleMania. There is currently no premium live event scheduled between Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania, but shows like WWE Fastlane and WWE Roadblock have been sandwiched between the cage match event and the showcase of the immortals before.

As for the match itself, the Elimination Chamber has been regularly used to determine either the world champion heading into WrestleMania or that titleholder's challenger. With WWE only having one men's world title at the moment and the Royal Rumble match determining the top champion's challenger, it's likely that this year's men's Elimination Chamber match will feature the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defending his title inside the steel structure.

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down on February 18th, 2023.