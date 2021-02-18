WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds Predict Who Will Challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title

✖

The early betting lines for Sunday's Elimination Chamber have arrived via BetOnline. The latest WWE pay-per-view has just four matches confirmed for the show, and one of which is entirely dependent on who wins inside the titular chamber. But the oddsmakers still managed to make a few picks, predicting that Drew McIntyre will retain the WWE Championship, Bobby Lashley will keep his United States title despite being in a triple threat and Kevin Owens will win the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match to get one more shot at "The Tribal Chief."

Owens has failed to dethrone Reigns on three separate occasions over the past few months, including Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at TLC, a Steel Cage Match on SmackDown in late December and a Last Man Standing Match at the Royal Rumble. Adam Pearce initially tried to book Reigns into a chamber match similar to McIntyre's situation, but Reigns and Paul Heyman changed it so that he'd merely face the winner. Based on how grueling the Elimination Chamber can be, this will probably be an easy win for the champ.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (-200) vs. Sheamus (+250) vs. AJ Styles (+600) vs. Randy Orton (+700) vs. Kofi Kingston (+4000) vs. Jeff Hardy (+5000) (Elimination Chamber)

Kevin Owens (-125) vs. Cesaro (+150) vs. Daniel Bryan (+450) vs. Jey Uso (+1000) vs. Baron Corbin (+5000) vs. Sami Zayn (+5000) (Elimination Chamber, winner gets a match with Roman Reigns)

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (-175) vs. Keith Lee (+165) vs. Riddle (+400)

As for the WWE title match, Shane McMahon returned to Raw and announced McIntyre would be challenging five former WWE Champions inside the metal structure. This week's Raw saw The Miz back out of the match (since he already has the Money in the Bank contract), Kofi Kingston earn his way into the match and Sheamus earn the final entrant spot by pinning McIntyre at the end of a gauntlet match.

Regarding the rest of the card, the only match that has been announced is Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. Lacey Evans. But "The Sassy Southern Belle" announced this week that she's pregnant with her second child, so that match is now off the table.

Do you agree with the oddsmakers' picks? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned for live coverage of Elimination Chamber this Sunday night!