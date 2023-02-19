WWE Elimination Chamber: Damien Priest Debuts Batman Who Laughs Inspired Gear

It was a big night for Judgment Day member Damien Priest as he entered the Men's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the United States Championship, and he went in with as cool of a look as possible with new in-ring gear inspired by the wild DC Comics villain, The Batman Who Laughs! The WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event is the final major event before WrestleMania 39 this Spring, and that meant it was many superstars' final opportunity to show off what they were really capable of before the big event coming later this Spring in Hollywood.

Damien Priest was one of the many competitors in the Men's Elimination Chamber match (which feature four opponents who have never competed in this type of match before), and he made sure to enter in style with new gear inspired by the newest major DC Comics villain, The Batman Who Laughs. You can check out a much closer look at Priest's new gear below as shared by @maineventgear on Instagram who helped produce the final gear look:

Who is The Batman Who Laughs?

The Batman Who Laughs is from the Dark Multiverse and is an alternate version of the DC Comics hero who is an amalgamation of the Batman and his greatest foe, the Joker. First showing up in the Dark Nights: Metal limited series, he was basically a very twisted version of the hero that showed Batman what would happen if he ever ended up fully infected by the Joker's toxins and became a wild villain who doesn't hold back from killing.

It ends up making a great visual for Priest who also battled with his forces of good and evil before eventually becoming a full member of the Judgment Day. As for what is happening in the rest of the event, the full card and results for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event so far break down as such:

Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Carmella, and Nikki Cross

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed

How did you like seeing Damien Priest's new gear inspired by The Batman Who Laughs at the WWE Elimination Chamber? How did you like the premium live event overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything wrestling in the comments!