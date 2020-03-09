WWE Fans Thought the Elimination Chamber Main Event Was Boring

The road to WWE’s biggest show of the year gets longer each time, and it seems that with each Wrestlemania there is always one pay-per-view event that seems to suffer as a result. The majority of fans feared this would mean that the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view would fall into that category as it was used as a stepping stone to get the final pieces of the event in place and sets up many of the key players heading into the show. But they weren’t expecting that main event.

The Women’s Elimination Chamber match featured Shayna Baszler as the major newcomer against the three former members of the Riott Squad, Natalya, and current Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka, and as expected, Shayna Baszler took the victory at the end of the day. The victory isn’t exactly what fans have a problem with, it’s how it got there.

Much like how Brock Lesnar quickly eliminated many challengers and stood alone in the ring during the Men’s Royal Rumble match, as soon as Baszler had her turn in the Chamber she quickly eliminated each of her opponents leaving huge gaps of time before the next one opened. The pacing of the match itself was dubbed boring by many fans, and left a poor taste in their mouths for what was otherwise a well received show.

“What Was the Point?”

#WWEChamber what was the point? #RoyalRumble all over again just give her WM and dont waste wwe universe time ~ seriously Vince go home ur old and drunk #BORING — Nimool نیمول (@NimoOoL) March 9, 2020

“Right Result, but that Chamber Match was Subpar”

So that was #WWEChamber #EliminationChamber 🤔. The first 5 matches were really good; The last 2, not so much. Sami Zayn is absolute trash. #FuckSami #FuckSamiZayn #FuckZayn Shayna Baszler was the right result but that chamber match was subpar. Overall, it’s a solid 8.5/10. — Camp Counselor Greg (@neverquitcigs) March 9, 2020

“Well that was Boring”

Well that was boring. The women’s match started off strong with a couple good bumps, but the priority of making @QoSBaszler look “unstoppable” ruined the match. @YaOnlyLivvOnce didn’t even get a chance to show any skill. Those other women deserve better. #WWEChamber #WWE — Snap Client (@SnapClient) March 9, 2020

Peaked Early?

#WWEChamber was not great. It was … fine. Let’s be honest, the match of the night really was Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak. pic.twitter.com/876nR332On — AB Normal 🐈 🏳️‍🌈👾 (@kat_woman13) March 9, 2020

“Shayna is Such a Bore”

Shayna is such a bore, man. #EliminationChamber was actually pretty solid up until that debacle. @WWE #WWEChamber — Nathan (@Deezeltron) March 9, 2020

“Such a Good PPV Until that Last Match”

#WWEChamber was such a good ppv until that last match, at least give it to Auska, shit was so whack how they did that for Shayna — Sayed (@AbuUrdon) March 9, 2020

“One of the Worst Matches I’ve Watched”

One of the worst matches I’ve watched in a long long time!!!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/H6S7SQNrdf — Jonathan Shelton (@JonnyShowtime) March 9, 2020

3/10

What a poor poor PPV. 3/10 and the 2 is for the tag team EC match and the 1 is for the Undertaker showing up. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/WiJYyclPcL — 🏋🏽‍♂️ISMA STYLES💪🏽 (@ISMASTYLES11) March 9, 2020

“One of the Most Boring Main Events”

One of the most boring main events of all time. — Gavin Hugill (@gav_26) March 9, 2020

“Congratulations”