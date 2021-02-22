WWE Fans Are Stunned At Miz's World Championship Victory

WWE Fans were beside themselves not only when Bobby Lashley unleashed a surprise attack on Drew McIntyre following the champion's Elimination Chamber victory but were simply speechless when The Miz decided to cash his Money In The Bank and make himself the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. With Wrestlemania right around the corner, this definitely changes things up within World Wrestling Entertainment as The Miz is now at the top of the food chain, especially following "the heel's" previous comments that he would quit if he were not a part of the main event for Wrestlemania 37.

What did you think of The Miz's surprise cashing in of Money In the Bank? What do you think this means for this year's Wrestlemania? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.