WWE Fans Are Stunned At Miz's World Championship Victory
WWE Fans were beside themselves not only when Bobby Lashley unleashed a surprise attack on Drew McIntyre following the champion's Elimination Chamber victory but were simply speechless when The Miz decided to cash his Money In The Bank and make himself the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. With Wrestlemania right around the corner, this definitely changes things up within World Wrestling Entertainment as The Miz is now at the top of the food chain, especially following "the heel's" previous comments that he would quit if he were not a part of the main event for Wrestlemania 37.
What did you think of The Miz's surprise cashing in of Money In the Bank? What do you think this means for this year's Wrestlemania? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
A Long Ten Years
After 10 years, The Miz is once again WWE Champion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/G6L9cIUPSE— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) February 22, 2021
You Love To See It
THE MIZ IS WWE CHAMPION! YOU LOVE TO SEE THAT SHIT! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/P9XeNKGefq— BDE (@itsbrandonde) February 22, 2021
Wrestlemania Confirmed?
The Miz vs. Bad Bunny for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania!!! #WWEChamber— Vindictive (@TheVindictive) February 22, 2021
It's Too Much For Some Fans
Angry Miz Girl living her life when suddenly The Miz becomes WWE Champion again #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/aRZctFkL5e— Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) February 22, 2021
Not Even Mad
Not even gonna lie, I’m liking this 😂 I love the Miz so I’m not even that mad. I can understand why everyone is mad tho #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/hrEx2AWhUA— F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) February 22, 2021
Go Cleveland
The Miz is WWE Champion LMAOOOO Cleveland is the city of champions once again!!! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/ZgT1steUhf— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) February 22, 2021
Where Is Angry Miz Girl?
The Miz is WWE Champion where is angry Miz girl when you need her #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/A7cQGmj5BL— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) February 22, 2021
Flashbacks Are Strong
The Miz becoming a WWE Champion reminds of this Segment on Talking Smack...Congrats Miz! @WWEonFOX @mikethemiz #EliminationChamberFR pic.twitter.com/gBUA9tWB2w— HazeArcade (@ArcadeHaze) February 22, 2021
Congratulations
5 years overdue. Congratulations to The Miz! #EliminationChamber pic.twitter.com/q8qbZPAB1Z— shum (@plsssushi) February 22, 2021