Watch: Ember Moon Fears She's Suffered a Career-Ending Injury on WWE Backstage

It's been nearly seven months since Ember Moon appeared on WWE Backstage and announced that she would be out of action indefinitely due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Moon once again appeared on the FS1 show this week, and stated aloud that she was worried the injury would mark the end of her career. Moon revealed in an interview with Booker T, one of her trainers back in her early wrestling days, back in January that her injury didn't actually happen during a match, but rather when she took part in a 24/7 Championship segment where she and a group of wrestlers were trying to chase then-champion Carmella for the title.

"The more and more I sit back and look at everything I'd re-do, I think about my injury currently and realizing that I may have a career-ending injury," Moon explained. "I'm coming back from the hardest injury and I might not have a chance to redeem myself of all the things that I wanted to do and I wanted to do in my future. It's so hard to think back and regret, when I try to look forward."

However in a passionate response, Mark Henry stated that Moon was simply too good to let an injury like this keep her down, and that she'd be back soon. The exchange caused both Moon and Booker to tear up.

"You got a lot left in the tank," Henry said. "You don't quit. I'ma tell you right now, you don't quit! You suck it up, you're too great. You're too wonderful to start talking about stopping. Hell, I've been there. You're too good."

His words seemed to resonate with her.

"I keep looking forward and I keep pushing forward because this is what I love," Moon said. "This is my passion, this is the only thing I've ever wanted for myself. And I want that opportunity to not look back, but to look forward and be better than ever before. It's so hard to look back, like it really is. Gosh. I just feel like, thank you guys, but yeah, it's hard. And I hope that I do have more matches, there's so many things I want to do. Like I said, I'm trying to get on y'all's level. I'm going to prove to you guys that I'm worth redeeming those mistakes and worth redeeming those regrets. It's just going to be awhile before I do so."

