Everything Announced for Night Two of the WWE Draft on WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw will serve as the second half of the 2020 WWE Draft. And on top of the selections spread throughout the night, the show will feature a few segments and matches already announced via WWE.com. For starters, a battle royal will take place to crown Asuka's next challenger and will likely feature some newcomers to the brand like Naomi (drafted on Friday), Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Elsewhere Kevin Owens and Aleister Black will have another match, Seth Rollins will bid farwell to Monday Night Raw following his draft move to SmackDown and Mustafa Ali will cut his first promo following his heel turn last week.

The show will also (likely) address the fact that the Raw brand now has the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. If The Street Profits wind up getting drafted on Monday to SmackDown, it's possible we'll see some sort of title switch.

So far Raw has drafted Drew McIntyre, Asuka, The Hurt Business, AJ Styles, Naomi, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Ricochet, Mandy Rose, The Miz, John Morrison, Kingston & Woods, Dana Brooke, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak and Tucker.

WWE released the draft pool for Monday's selections on Thursday, which you can see in the list below:

Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay,

Lana, Keith Lee, The Miz & John Morrison, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn

WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on Oct. 25. Here's the card for the show so far: