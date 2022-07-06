Roman Reigns' lighter schedule has been a major talking point among WWE fans ever since "The Tribal Chief" unified the WWE and Universal Championships back at WrestleMania 38. He has yet to defend his undisputed championship on pay-per-view, meaning it's the first time since late 2014 that WWE has gone three consecutive pay-per-view without a world championship match on the card. Reigns is already booked for SummerSlam coming up at the end of the month and it has been heavily implied he'll face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in September.

But based on the latest poster for Extreme Rules 2022, it looks like Reigns could miss that show as well. The initial poster features Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins Riddle and Rhea Ripley. And while an official poster will drop when WWE gets closer to the show, the initial poster is usually an indicator of who will be featured at the event. For example, Reigns was initially on the first poster for Money in the Bank before he planned match with Riddle was bumped up a few weeks.

Reigns has even addressed his new schedule publicly, albeit still in character. He cut a promo for social media after WrestleMania Backlash, saying, "What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that's only the second one. Y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows? What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that is near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. And we know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. But think about that, if that's the last one, we already know you're going to miss us. We're the greatest to ever do it. It's because we're the Bloodline. And we the Ones."