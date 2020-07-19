WWE Extreme Rules: Bray Wyatt Sends Ominous Final Message Before the Wyatt Swamp Fight

✖

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman will clash in a Wyatt Swamp Fight cinematic match on Sunday night at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Hours before the show began, Wyatt tweeted out one final message that seemed to directly address the match itself. The message read, "And Cain talked with Abel his brother: and it came to pass, when they were in the field, that Cain rose up against Abel his brother, and slew him. And the LORD said unto Cain, Where is Abel thy brother? And he said, I know not: Am I my brother's keeper?" Some readers will instantly recognize the tweet as a Biblical passage from the book of Genesis, telling the story of Cain and Abel. He then tweeted out an image depicting a scene from Dante's The Divine Comedy in which the gateway to Hell is introduced.

After failing to convince Strowman to join him in their match at Money in the Bank, Wyatt returned after Backlash in his classic Wyatt Family persona, telling Strowman that it was time to "come home." Strowman responded by challenging Wyatt to the Swamp Fight, which will (supposedly) take place where they, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan used to live as The Wyatt Family.

Strowman seemed ready for action in his pre-match tweet.

This will mark Wyatt's first cinematic match since the Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36, which saw Wyatt force John Cena to relive his greatest career failures before The Fiend pinned him.

Check out the full card for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (stipulation TBA)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

