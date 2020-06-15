WWE Reveals Extreme Rules Date and Logo at Backlash

✖

Tonight's Backlash pay-per-view was full of interesting matchups, and while the show is far from over, WWE gave fans something else to look forward to when they officially unveiled the date for Extreme Rules, and they even gave us a fancy retro-looking logo. Extreme Rules is set to hit the WWE Network on Sunday, July 19th at 7 eastern, and if the logo is anything to go by, the show is going to have a bit of a retro vibe.

You can check out the spiffy new Extreme Rules logo below.

As you can see, the logo is green and purple, and definitely has an Attitude Era vibe. We're not sure if the aesthetic will stretch beyond the logo as WWE did with NXT TakeOver: In Your House, which had a retro set just like the ones in the original versions of In Your House.

(Photo: WWE)

We'll have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, we can at least theorize about the matches for the next pay-per-view.

Imagine we'll see Braun Strowman taking on someone, and perhaps that will be when he takes on The Fiend, since the last time he tussled with Bray Wyatt he managed to put him down.

Also imagine Otis will be in a match at the show, and who knows, perhaps that will be where he cashes in. Other stars we hope to see at the show are AJ Styles, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, and Sonya Deville, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Check out the full card for Backlash below:

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

