WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules Updated Card, New Title Match Added

WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules had only six matches confirmed the show heading into SmackDown on Friday night. The smart money was that more bouts would be added to the card, which takes place this Sunday night on the WWE Network, and that's exactly what happened. The New Day and Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura started off the broadcast with a bout for the rights to determine a stipulation for a new match between the two of them at Extreme Rules. The idea of a match between the two at the PPV made sense after the non-finish on SmackDown last week.

The updated card for WWE Extreme Rules is as follows:

WWE Championship Match (Stipulation TBD)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight Match

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE United States Championship Match

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships - Tables Match

The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Dolph Ziggler finds himself in his first WWE Championship match in over a year against his former tag team partner. During an interview with ComicBook.com on Thursday, Ziggler spoke about how he is looking forward to the match.

"A WWE title match where only I know the stipulation is pretty wild," Ziggler said. "That part makes me excited. That makes it really cool. The fact that I know that he's (McIntyre) at the top of his game, that part makes me excited because I go, if I'm not at the top of my game and he's not at the top of the game, everyone's going to see through this. And I don't know a time in my life, in 15 years that I've ever walked back through a curtain and someone said, 'Hey, you didn't leave it out there tonight.' That's never happened, and it never will. And if it ever does at some point then I have to walk away. That has never happened. But when I know in advance that I'm building up to a WWE title match, something you dream of having when you're a kid, there's no way. That's the excitement. The excitement is I have a secret stipulation in my back pocket, and I'm fighting for the WWE title on Sunday."

