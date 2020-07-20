WWE Extreme Rules: Did Sasha Banks Beat Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship?

✖

Sasha Banks battled Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday night, and by the end of the match it wasn't quite clear who was the champion. Late in the bout both Bayley and Kairi Sane got involved, leading to Asuka accidentally spitting green mist into the referee's eyes. Bayley then whacked Asuka in the back with one of her titles, pulled the referee's shirt off and put it on herself, then counted the three count.

Earlier in the show Banks helped Bayley retain the SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross. Seeing that the "Role Model" was in trouble, Banks slid her "Boss" bracelet into Bayley's hand, then distracted the referee while Bayley nailed a punch.

Here was the finish from Asuka vs. Sasha Banks... #WWE #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/CGZ7YofxQH — NoDQ.com: WWE Extreme Rules news #ExtremeRules (@nodqdotcom) July 20, 2020

Bayley demanded the bell ring after the match, but the commentators still weren't sure if a title change had actually happened.

Check out the full results for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules below:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Nikki Cross

United States Championship Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (No Contest, MVP crowns himself new champion)

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (stipulation TBA)

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.