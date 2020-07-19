WWE Extreme Rules: Seth Rollins Teases Dominik Mysterio Playing a Role in His Eye for an Eye Match

✖

WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view will feature a gruesome special match as Seth Rollins will challenge Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye Match — where the only way to win is for one wrestler to remove their opponent's eyeball. How WWE will go about doing this without maiming the loser remains to be seen, but Rollins might have tipped his hand as to how the finish will play out while appearing on a special edition of The Bump. "The Monday Night Messiah" directly referenced Mysterio's son Dominik, saying, "...if he wants to stand in the way of this process moving forward then he'll be sacrificed as well."

He then speculated about the possibility of Dominik joining his side along with Murphy and Austin Theory (who has been missing from television for weeks). Back in mid-June Dominik appeared on Raw against Rey's wishes and attacked Rollins, surprisingly getting the better of the former world champion before escaping from the Performance Center. Since then he's fought alongside his father, Aleister Black and Kevin Owens in their battle against Rollins' faction.

Considering that Rey Mysterio is reportedly working without a WWE contract at the moment, many fans believe he'll be the one to lose on Sunday night.

Check out the rest of the card for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules below!

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (stipulation TBA)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

In an interview with ComicBook days before the show, Ziggler explained why he didn't reveal his stipulation to his WWE Championship match right away.

"Why would the Patriots give out their plays on Saturday before they played on Sunday? Every single match, 99% of matches of all times you know what the stipulation is and you talk about it leading up to it," Ziggler explained. "Why would I ever tell him when he's at the top of his game? 'Here, here's the thing that I was hiding from you, prepare for it.' I think I would be stupid to get it out when I don't have to. He signed the paperwork before I picked it. So he's the dumb one for me not saying it. I'm not going to say it till the match starts.

"And I'm telling you right now, I'm not kidding when I say, if I get the paperwork to go through, this is something that has never been done before and I would be stupid to go, oh, it's a chair's match. And then he just swings chairs at me like a Terminator and knocks me out. That's stupid. That's been done. I need something that's more psychological, more of my way. And if I get this approved by WWE's lawyers, it's going to be, I'll be disappointed if I don't walk out a WWE champion. And this is on him. He let me pick this. And he assumed I would just pick some random stipulation that's been done before. Why the hell would I? I've been around 15 years. It's not because I'm an idiot."

