WWE’s Ezekiel Says He Hasn’t Seen Elias in Months, Kevin Owens Continues to Lose His Mind

WWE’s Ezekiel is continuing to claim that he is not Elias but rather his younger brother. He kept the schtick going while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show this week, claiming that he hasn’t seen his brother his months. “The Drifter” was written off television in August 2021 after repeatedly losing to Jaxon Ryker on Raw, which was followed by a couple of segments where he was shown lighting his guitar on fire and claiming “Elias is dead.”

“It’s been months since I’ve seen my brother,” Ezekiel said (h/t Fightful). “I miss the guy. Despite all the trouble he liked to cause, he was actually quite a good brother to me. I miss him, but he’s out doing his own thing. He’ll pop back up when it feels right. In the meantime, I’m here. I’m his younger brother and I’m having a great time in the WWE,”

“The family was a bit torn up, but this is Elias,” he continued. “This is what he does. On the other end, they are so proud of me, they’re so excited. They can’t wait to see me. They gather around the TV for Monday Night Raw, just like I used to when I would watch Elias. It’s a great full circle.”

He continued to establish his backstory, saying, “Elias was embarrassed of me. It was always my dream to be a WWE Superstar. He got there first, he did his thing, I was proud of him, but he knew I was coming up the ranks and I was going to be there one day and it seems like he held that against me.”

Meanwhile, poor Kevin Owens continues to lose his mind over the Ezekiel/Elias situation. Tonight’s Raw will feature him putting Ezekiel through a lie detector test in order to prove that he’s lying about his identity.

He tweeted out on Monday afternoon — “I’m really happy to see how excited everyone is to see this unfold tonight and I can’t wait to show the entire @WWE Universe that ELIAS IS A LYING PIECE OF WORD I CAN’T WRITE ON HERE BECAUSE I MIGHT GET IN TROUBLE AND ALSO, MAYBE KIDS ARE READING THIS, YOU NEVER KNOW!!!