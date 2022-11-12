WWE Fans Are Hyped Over Bray Wyatt and LA Knight Confrontation on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt has been calling WWE SmackDown home since he made his grand return to the company at Extreme Rules, and more often than not he has come to the ring to deliver one of his patented mystery-filled promos. That wasn't the case tonight, however, and instead of heading to the ring Wyatt popped up backstage and ended up in a confrontation with another fan-favorite star in LA Knight. The confrontation led to one of the most entertaining segments of the night and got fans hyped for a feud no one saw coming but is easily one of the most intriguing moving forward, especially after Knight took some big shots at Wyatt's puppets and Firefly Fun House, and you can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the slide.

Knight was backstage being interviewed by SmackDown's Megan Morant, but as he was talking she was distracted by the flickering Wyatt visuals on the TV to the side of them. Knight asked what was going on and then noticed the screen and told the crew to get that off of there, as this was his time, and then when the camera moved back into position Wyatt was there. Wyatt would ask Knight if they could be friends and then took things down a darker road, asking if he was willing to do what it took to get respect, and Knight had a brilliant response.

"Hey man. I know we haven't met, but my name is Bray, so now we can be friends, right? You know, I think I understand you better than you think I do," Wyatt said. "I can see all that anger and rage brewing inside you. Me too man! (Laughs). You know, my whole life people have been telling me my rage was gonna make a monster out of me. (Laughs). The thing is, I've been for the longest time, pretending that I'm not proud of the things that I do, but I just don't know how true that is anymore. Because I know what it takes to get respect man. And I'm asking you, how far are you willing to go?

Knight had a response ready and waiting, taking some shots at Bray's other "puppets" and calling his Firefly Fun House a "romper room".

"How far I'm willing to go ain't any of your damn business but how far you're willing to go should be back to your little romper room, play with your little puppets, stick them anywhere that gives you pleasure, it's okay with me, but at the end of the day if nobody asked ya, who's game is it? It's LA Knight's game," Knight said.

Wyatt laughed and then out of nowhere head butted Knight and sent him falling to the floor. He looked a bit upset at losing this cool, and he was gone by the time Knight got back up to his feet.

You can check out the reactions coming in starting on the next slide, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!