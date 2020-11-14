WWE Fans React to Zelina Vega Getting Released
WWE announced on Friday evening that the company had released Zelina Vega. For a star with as much upside as Vega, the news was shocking. Just 10 minutes before WWE's tweet was sent out that they had released the womens star, Vega herself tweeted "I support unionization," getting out in front of the story in the process and turning some heads. Vega has been a successful streamer on Twitch alongside her husband, Aleister Black, and also recently started an Only Fans page.
WWE's new edict that stars can no longer work with third party platforms on their own such as Twitch seems like a likely culprit in this split, though we don't know for sure yet what caused the break. However, Vega's tweet seems to make it clear that there is a link there. It wasn't long after the release was announced that Vega revealed on her Instagram page that she'd be back streaming on Twitch soon.
The wrestling world reacted in shock to the news, with most voicing support for Vega. Here are some reactions we saw that stood out above the rest.
Will The Locker Room Stand Up?
We support Zelina Vega.
WWE and Vince McMahon are such ghouls, especially with trying to take wrestlers' money from third party sources. I know it's been said enough, but it needs to be said again and again.
Hopefully influential wrestlers stand up with their colleagues soon.— Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) November 13, 2020
Vega Probably Won't Be A Free Agent Long
Many WWE superstars have said to me on and off the record what a talent Zelina Vega is. Many consider her one of the very best talkers in the company, male and female.
Literally everyone else should be scrambling to pick her up.— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 13, 2020
Hypocritical?
They will release Zelina Vega but won’t release Velveteen Dream. Just think about that.— Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) November 13, 2020
Not Much Consistency
Me when WWE releases Zelina Vega but keeps Velveteen Dream, Austin Theory, Lars Sullivan, Riddle and tons of others pic.twitter.com/LNEF3SYcFo— GIFSkull - The Original - ANTI-DMCA - UNLOCKED. (@GIFSkull) November 13, 2020
A-E-W?
Zelina Vega wanted to keep her Only Fans and Twitch income.
WWE said no. She stood up and took the bullet.
Only one person wins here... Tony Khan. https://t.co/oIn0BDvMqR— JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) November 13, 2020
She Said What?
Vince after he saw Zelina Vega is pro union pic.twitter.com/8F8gDg9JyQ— Ahmed🇸🇴/A&R for Griselda Records (@big_business_) November 13, 2020
The Side-Eye
Every WWE fans to Vince after Zelina Vega released by WWE : pic.twitter.com/MU17BCm9L2— FabiShow (@fabien_fichaux) November 14, 2020