WWE Fans React to Zelina Vega Getting Released

WWE announced on Friday evening that the company had released Zelina Vega. For a star with as much upside as Vega, the news was shocking. Just 10 minutes before WWE's tweet was sent out that they had released the womens star, Vega herself tweeted "I support unionization," getting out in front of the story in the process and turning some heads. Vega has been a successful streamer on Twitch alongside her husband, Aleister Black, and also recently started an Only Fans page.

WWE's new edict that stars can no longer work with third party platforms on their own such as Twitch seems like a likely culprit in this split, though we don't know for sure yet what caused the break. However, Vega's tweet seems to make it clear that there is a link there. It wasn't long after the release was announced that Vega revealed on her Instagram page that she'd be back streaming on Twitch soon.

The wrestling world reacted in shock to the news, with most voicing support for Vega. Here are some reactions we saw that stood out above the rest.