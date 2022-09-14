WWE Fans Are Thrilled With Potential Return of NXT Black and Gold

WWE NXT saved the biggest surprise of their One-Year Anniversary celebration for last, as after a surprising North American Championship Title change WWE revealed that NXT was getting a brand redesign. After a video focused on what the 2.0 era has achieved and how it has developed the next wave of stars, WWE said that wasn't changing, but then revealed a fresh logo that was reminiscent of the Black & Gold era that has become synonymous with NXT over the years. It remains to be seen what else will change moving forward, but even with the potential of a more black & gold style NXT, WWE fans are thrilled, and you can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.

The new NXT logo takes a bit from the old and a bit from the new, removing the 2.0 and splashes of color from the logo but keeping the modern font design. Then it replaces that multi-color look with white, gold, and black, with the main text being white and the outline being gold. Then the spots in between are cut out but with the darker background, you can definitely get the black & gold homage.

It's a clean look and hopefully, the set and the ring will receive a similar look next week. I've enjoyed the big pops of color but also have a soft spot for the black & gold era like many, and would love to see a blend of the two moving forward in NXT.

Let us know what you think of the big change in the comments, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!