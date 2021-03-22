WWE Fastlane: The Fiend Returns with New Look and Fans are Loving it
The Fiend has returned with a brand new look during WWE Fastlane and fans are loving it! One of the key stories through the last few weeks on Monday Night Raw has been between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss. Ever since Orton had set The Fiend on fire, The Fiend had been hidden away from WWE television. In Bray Wyatt's place was Alexa Bliss, who had been taunting Orton for months until the two of them were officially scheduled for a match during WWE Fastlane. And of course, The Fiend finally made his big return.
Following a brief stint full of supernatural shenanigans, The Fiend made his big return to the WWE by emerging from the ring with a burned and disfigured new look. This look is dramatically different than what had come before, and fans are all in on this horrifying new take on this monster.
Read on to see what WWE fans were saying about The Fiend's return with a brand new look, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! The full card for WWE Fastlane breaks down as such:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge as Special Guest Enforcer)
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (No Holds Barred)
- Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
- Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali (Kickoff)
"I Loved That. Straight Up"
I Totally Get Why People Hate This.
But Man, I Loved That. Straight Up.
The Fiend is Back 🔥🔥 #WWEFastLane pic.twitter.com/eW14womOW6— TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) March 22, 2021
Holy Fiend Batman!
Holy Fiend Batman #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/YmoUGWFaHg— Wrestling Phan (@Wrestling_Phan) March 22, 2021
Nothing But FIRE!
Fiend Magic is back and better than ever
#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/JwLqnS0znt— Matt Hardy’s Knee Pockets Stan Account (@R8edR_) March 22, 2021
Thanks for the Nightmares!
This new Alexa and burnt-to-a-crisp Fiend is amazing, yet terrifying. Thank you @WWE for not letting me sleep tonight! #WWEFastlane— Some Guy On The Internet (@SomeGuy00585463) March 22, 2021
That's a Familiar Look...
The fiend at @RandyOrton right now. #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/WqgPZk3Dfy— blackhole sun 🧚🏼 (@idontgetbored) March 22, 2021
So THAT's Where He's Been!
OH... MY... GOD... The Fiend is back. And he's clearly been burning in the fires of Hell. #WWE #WWEFastlane— WrestlingNewsSource.com ⚡ (@WNSource) March 22, 2021
Totally Mummified
The Fiend #FastLane #WWEFastLane pic.twitter.com/lnzDuxclTY— The Blaziken (@The_Blaziken) March 22, 2021
So Cool!
YOOO THE FIEND LOOKS SO FUCKING COOL!!!! #WWEFastlane— ALEXSI (@cartagenaalexsi) March 22, 2021
"What's Left of Him..."
Whoa! The Fiend is back! Or at least, what’s left of him #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/FC2MXkd4ZQ— AgentGrizzle ™ © (@AgentGrizzle) March 22, 2021
Yowie Wowie!
Burned Fiend looks F'N AWESOME!!!#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/nBS2l3CqZW— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 22, 2021