WWE Fastlane: The Fiend Returns with New Look and Fans are Loving it

The Fiend has returned with a brand new look during WWE Fastlane and fans are loving it! One of the key stories through the last few weeks on Monday Night Raw has been between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss. Ever since Orton had set The Fiend on fire, The Fiend had been hidden away from WWE television. In Bray Wyatt's place was Alexa Bliss, who had been taunting Orton for months until the two of them were officially scheduled for a match during WWE Fastlane. And of course, The Fiend finally made his big return.

Following a brief stint full of supernatural shenanigans, The Fiend made his big return to the WWE by emerging from the ring with a burned and disfigured new look. This look is dramatically different than what had come before, and fans are all in on this horrifying new take on this monster.

Read on to see what WWE fans were saying about The Fiend's return with a brand new look, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! The full card for WWE Fastlane breaks down as such: