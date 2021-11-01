WWE’s Finn Balor Shows Off Awesome Shawn Micheals Halloween Costume

WWE superstar Finn Balor and wife Vero Rodriguez showed off their awesome Shawn Michaels and Triple H costumes for Halloween! If there’s one WWE superstar who knows a thing or two about dressing up in special outfits to get spooky, it’s Finn Balor as he often dons the full Demon persona for key matches throughout his career. That’s not the only time he gets into the spooky spirit, however, as Balor is known to go full out for the Halloween holiday with some awesome costumes between he and his wife, Vero Rodriguez.

While definitely not as spooky as his Demon form in the middle of the ring, Balor went into a totally different and awesome direction for his group costume together with Rodriguez as the two of them channeled classic era Shawn Michaels and Triple H for their Halloween looks this year. Michaels and Triple H remain one of the most notable duos in the WWE to this day, so this honoring of them goes quite a long way. You can check it out below as shared with fans through Balor’s official Twitter account:

Fans have begun to wonder what the future holds for Finn Balor now that he’s become an official part of the Monday Night Raw roster following the WWE Draft. He was last seen competing for the Number 1 Contender spot to the WWE Championship in a ladder match, but ultimately lost to Seth Rollins. Balor’s been heating up in the recent weeks as not only did he compete against Roman Reigns for a chance at the WWE Universal Championship in his final run on Friday Night SmackDown (but ultimately lost under strange circumstances), but also made it to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

Although he's lost in some major matches, he's still pretty close to the top and could end up going for the WWE Championship at any real time. But it's just a matter of seeing what's going to occupy him for the next few months until he gets his shot at the top again.