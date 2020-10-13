Update on WWE's Plans for the Post-Draft Free Agents

✖

Now that the 2020 WWE Draft is officially over, the Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw rosters can start settling into a new normal beginning this Friday. But there are two noteworthy exceptions, as fans were quick to notice that Andrade and Mickie James were both left on the board as free agents by the end of the two-night event. The choice was particularly surprising for fans of Andrade, given he was a staple of Raw's midcard and tag team scene throughout 2020 and had a lengthy run as United States Champion.

According to PWInsider both Andrade and James are expected to remain on Monday Night Raw. That makes sense particularly for Andrade given WWE's tendency to keep couples on the same brand (Charlotte Flair was drafted to Raw early Monday night).

James was last seen losing a No. 1 contender's match for the Raw Women's Championship against Zelina Vega. Meanwhile Andrade was on the losing end of a match with Angel Garza on Raw, then was attacked by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

Even though most of the picks were used to keep top wrestlers on their same brands, a large chunk of wrestlers wound up swapping shows. Here's the full list of everyone who did:

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Naomi, Bianca Beliar, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Miz & John Morrison, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Bray Wyatt, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Natalya, The Riott Squad, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, Billie Kay and Zelina Vega.

