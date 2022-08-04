WWE's Gunther Discusses Having a Dream Match With John Cena

Between his record-breaking reign as NXT UK Champion and his current run as Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown, Gunther (fka Walter) has become one of WWE's fastest-rising prospects over the past year. His IC title reign has also resulted in fans starting to pitch a few dream matches, including a champion vs. champion bout with United States Champion Bobby Lashley and John Cena, who only needs one Intercontinental Championship reign to finally be considered a Grand Slam Champion. "The Ring General" discussed that match while speaking with Sports Illustrated recently.

"I want to take this title and make it the greatest prize to conquer. That's the approach I had with the NXT UK Championship. The champion makes the title. That's what I am planning to do here...I would like to wrestle John Cena and anyone else who is considered elite. I didn't come here to be mediocre. I came here to be in the ring with the best," Gunther said.

He also talked about the changes to his presentation that he has made over the past year, which included changing his name and dropping quite a bit of weight.

"I was a big fan of the look I had. I loved the foreign heavyweights that would go to Japan and beat up the babyfaces," he said. "And I had success. But if I stay stagnant, I'll fall behind. I always want to be one step ahead. No one ever told me to lose weight. I knew the transition to the main roster was happening, so I wanted to transform into something new...I never had cardio issues before. I always felt very comfortable, so it doesn't feel that drastic to me. Maybe it does when you look at pictures."

"So the change from Walter to Gunther, it's part of the process in this business," he continued. "Look at wrestlers who made it to the top, they almost all went through some changes. I'm confident in what I do in the ring, and I kind of expected the name change. There's no reason for uproar. Gunther gives the same vibes that Walter did. When I walk to the ring, there is a certain atmosphere. That's what I represent. It's still me."

Do you think WWE will book a Gunther vs. Cena match when the 16-time world champion is back in the ring? Let us hear your thoughts down in the comments!

h/t Sports Illustrated