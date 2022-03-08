Possible Spoiler on WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 also has two inductees confirmed — The Undertaker and Vader. But another name has popped up as a possible member, as Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal the name he’s heard for the class is Sid, a two-time WWF Champion and two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Sid, real name Sid Eudy, predominantly went by the names Sid Justice, Sid Vicious and Sycho Sid and wrestled full-time from 1987 to 2001, then suffered a horrific leg-breaking injury at the WCW Sin pay-per-view.

He would wrestle another 24 matches from 2004-17 for a variety of independent promotions but only made it back to the WWE for a single match in 2012 where he squashed Heath Slater in 90 seconds. WWE has yet to confirm whether or not Sid will be inducted, so stay tuned for future updates.

This story is developing…